Tyson Foods recalling thousands of pounds of chicken patties

Tyson Foods has announced a recall of one of its chicken products.

The USDA says more than 39,000 pounds of the company's Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product is under the recall.

The fully-cooked chicken could be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The potentially affected chicken product was produced on January 31 of this year.

The recall covers 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the chicken with a best-if-used date of January 31, 2020.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

If you have this item, you can return it to the store for a refund.