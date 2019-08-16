Tyson Foods recalling thousands of pounds of chicken patties

(CNN) -- Tyson Foods has announced a recall of one of its chicken products.
The USDA says more than 39,000 pounds of the company's Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product is under the recall.
The fully-cooked chicken could be contaminated with extraneous materials.
The potentially affected chicken product was produced on January 31 of this year.
The recall covers 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the chicken with a best-if-used date of January 31, 2020.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported.
If you have this item, you can return it to the store for a refund.