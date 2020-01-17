UAW 2164: the latest since the strike ended

About three months have passed since the United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors ended and now some of the changes coming from that strike are taking effect.

Wednesday, General Motors announced more than 1,300 employees would transition from temporary hires to full-time employees, which was one of the main issues employees wanted to see change during the strike.

In Bowling Green, around 60 employees are going full time.

"It is a win for the UAW and quite frankly the Corvette Plant as these individuals were not just well-deserving, but hard-working and, you know, also is something that can be life-changing for them and their families as these are good jobs to have and obtain," said UAW 2164 Bargaining Chairman, Jason Watson.

Officials at the UAW 2164 told 13 News through negotiations the number of people who went full time at the Corvette Assembly Plant was more than the initial number proposed.

"It gives them more leeway, it gives them more money, I mean it gives them, you know, it gives them hope," said UAW 2164 President, Jack Bowers. "[They say] I can work for this company for another 30 years and then do my thing and before it was like an abyss, they just kept going day by day by day with very little time off, if any."

Currently, officials with the UAW 2164 are doing local negotiations with the corvette plant.

Those negotiations focus on work rights and keeping skill trade work in house.

Additionally, UAW members are preparing for the start of the second shift as production on the new model corvette is set to begin next month.