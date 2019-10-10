UAW Local 2164 wears pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Local 2164 Union members were outside the Corvette Plant wearing pink in support of breast cancer.

From pink t-shirts, to pink ribbons on their signs, union members were all decked out in the color pink. Members said just because they are out on strike doesn't mean they can't raise money for a good cause.

"So we just wanted to come out, show our visual support but even though on strike, we will also still be taking up donations amongst each other, to be able to then pass it on to those organizations so they can use that money for something good," said Jason Watson, Local 2164 Shop Chairman.

UAW is now into week four on their strike on General Motors. There have been no updates in negotiations between the two.