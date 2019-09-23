UAW Strike Day 8; New second shift workers arrive, UAW members from Louisville visit

As we enter week two of the strike negotiations remain underway, though officials say some progress has been made between the union and GM.

In Bowling Green, solidarity among union members is stronger than ever before.

On Monday around 80 members of the UAW 862 in Louisville traveled to Bowling Green to show their support.

"We appreciate and honor the fact that they're fighting, but they went first, they didn't choose to do so, so it's just coming down and giving them the extra support and thanking them because everything that they're fighting for we are fighting for, as well, within the Ford Motor Company," said Todd Dunn, President of Local UAW 862.

Though UAW 862 represents workers at the Louisville Ford assembly plant, they said it could just as easily be them, which is why they brought enough food to feed more than 400 people.

"I'm in shock, all the support we have from the community is the whole ball of wax, you know, it's easy to talk the talk, but these people are walking the walk and it's so appreciated," said Jack Bowers, President of Local UAW 2164. "It shows we really, we have a lot of common ground and we need to fix this thing for everybody."

Day eight of the strike brings bad news nationally as GM laid off more than 1,200 additional workers in the U.S. and Canada and the strike is estimated to cost GM around 100 million dollars a day.

At the corvette plant, Monday was supposed to be the first day for around 60 transfer employees who moved to Bowling Green to launch the new second shift, however, those new employees join in on the strike.

"I didn't want to leave the area," said Jeff Kovach, who moved to Bowling Green from the GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio. "I left my wife, my daughter there and I'm going to come down here to work and we'll see what happens with our contract here, I'm just hoping that the union can gain some of the stuff that we've given back over the years."

Though some progress has been made local union members do not see an immediate end in sight and they are prepared for however long this may last.

"We'll begin registration and some of those processes for strike pay and benefits beginning tomorrow and it should end on Wednesday," said Jason Watson, Bargaining Chairman for Local UAW 2164.

Union members went on strike after their contracts with GM expired on September 14th.

They want to negotiate their contracts to see improvements on key issues like wages, healthcare, and temporary hires and their path to permanent employment.