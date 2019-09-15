UAW Strike Threat

By  | 
Posted:

DETROIT, MI. (AP) -- A United Auto Workers official says the union's General Motors workers will strike if the automaker "refuses to give even an inch" in contract negotiations.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg says in a news release that such a strike would begin Sunday night.

The union let its contract with GM expire on Saturday, raising the possibility of a strike. UAW leaders are meeting Sunday in Detroit to discuss the union's next steps.

Union leaders have said the two sides are far apart on economic issues.

GM said in a statement Saturday night that it still held out hope for an agreement, saying it continues to work on solutions to difficult challenges.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus