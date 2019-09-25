UAW enters day 10 on strike and Local Post 2164 receives visit from Attorney General Andy Beshear

The UAW has officially entered into day 10 on their strike on General Motors. Local Post 2164 has been outside the Corvette Plant for over a week picketing showing their solidarity.

Wednesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear visited the UAW members outside the corvette plant and spoke to the workers. He made it known to them that he was in support of their movement.

"People are out here on strike because they believe that our working families deserve better. I fully support the UAW in this movement. We have got to make sure that families can ultimately create better futures for their kids," said Andy Beshear, Attorney General.

"The workers here know that they are not just fighting for workers in this plant but workers all across this country both in the UAW and in other places. It's about making sure that we have a vibrant middle class, about making sure that people are being treated fairly," added Beshear.

Beshear has not been the only political figure stopping by the main gate to show support for the UAW.

"I support our union workers and this is my second time stopping out here at the main gate to show my support for the UAW," said Brandi Duvall, Warren County Circuit Court Clerk.

"It continues to be very humbling to see the support that we are getting from not only the community but now some of the individuals that are political figures you know in the state and in the county," said Jason Watson, Local 2164 Shop Chairman.

Also, Wednesday hundreds of 2164 union members were registering for their strike pay benefits. In which they will receive 250 dollars a week if they meet all of their allocated shift requirements. They also were able to register for health care that the union provides for no cost.

As far as a resolution between the United Auto Workers and General Motors, the only updates that are known is that they are at the tables talking.

"So we do get updates that they are continuing to sit at the table so we assume that progress is continuing to be made throughout the days,"said Watson.

13 News will keep you updated as the strike continues on.