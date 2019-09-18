U.A.W enters day three on strike in front of the Corvette Plant

As U.A.W enters their third full day on strike union members are beating the heat while picketing outside in 90 degree temperatures.

With help of the local community and other unions from surrounding areas they have water, Powerade and snacks for all union members on strike.

"Oh my goodness we are blessed this community has just been donating. I've had people coming from Tennessee, calling me up, what can you use what do you need we are very blessed to have the community we have. They're reaching out to us and we are very thankful" said Local 2164 President, Jack Bowers.

"We also have a hole bunch of other unions coming from Louisville, Ford plants. Both the plants that are in Louisville they are Ford but they are also represented by the U.A.W." said Jason Watson, Local Shop Chairman 2164.

After yesterday GM announced they would be cutting off employee health benefits which U.A.W members thought they would have until the end of the month. The Local 2164 Shop Chairman Jason Watson says he isn't shocked GM did this but he is disappointed

The Union however will step in and provide health care coverage while members continue to strike.

"Yet another benefit of being a part of the U.A.W and a union such as ours, is that in the event that the company and the union stay at that impasse the union will pick up our health care costs for the time being," added Watson.

"But there could be a lapse in people have to actually come up with the money out of pocket in certain circumstances. With diabetics supplies is very expensive there's a lot of, a whole realm of things that you don't think about," added Bowers.

13 News will continue to bring you the latest developments as the strike continues.