UAW enters into day seven of their strike on General Motors

The UAW has officially lasted one week of being on strike from General Motors. Now they're saying there are some progressions in the talks with GM, but they are still unsure of when the strike will end.

Local post 2164 has stood their ground outside the Corvette plant since last Sunday evening when the strike began, with members posted at different gates around the plant.

"Well, I have to say I am really proud of my brothers and sisters because they're coming out and showing support even when they don't have to be here. So that is showing some very good solidarity,"said Joseph H. Allen, Local 2164 Educational Chair.

"Friday morning we had 350 on the line picketing the day. The sunrise came up and they opened up, it was a good show of solidarity among the people," said Kevin Bradley, Local 2164 Elected Sergeant in Arms.

Monday, 70 transfers who were expecting to start working but the newly added second shift will have to wait until the strike ends.

Workers have been without health care since GM ended their contract early last week, on tuesday and Wednesday union members can register for strike benefits as well as union backed health care.

The benefits will cover them until the strike ends.

"As far as we know talks are progressing," added Allen.

"Any information has not been disclosed. The only thing we've heard is talks are progressing," said Bradley.

With the help of the community and local donations, UAW members are being fed, provided water and snacks on the picket line and even other UAW posts as far as California have sent donations.

The Louisville UAW post will be driving down truck loads of members Monday to feed all of the local 2164 post.

