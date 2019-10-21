UAW members in Ohio criticize potential deal with General Motors

As voting continues for the auto workers of General Motors, some are voicing concerns on the proposed deal.

Union representatives in Bowling Green expressed cautious optimism when learning about the deal.

Those striking at the Lordstown, Ohio plant, which would close completely under the tentative deal, said the shutdown is only one potential problems.

Barry Brown worked at the Lordstown plant. He said the shortened timeline negotiated for temporary workers has flaws.

"Even if you're a temp out there, and you're looking at this contract and you're going to get a $4,500 signing bonus—if you look at the fine print, you got to have continuous service to get hired," Brown said. So it could be right up to the last year, and you get laid off for 30 days. You've got to start all over again."

Voting began Saturday and will continue through Friday October 25. The strike will continue until a deal is official.