UDA Youth Ministry gives over 300 kids backpacks filled with school supplies

The Union District Association Youth Ministry held their first Back to School Bash at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School Saturday morning.

The youth ministry covers over 40 churches and eight counties in Kentucky.

The Back to School Bash was created to give the kids a chance to have fun before heading back to school, but also to give back to the community.

More than 300 kids received backpacks filled with school supplies.

"Today we just came back to the community. We wanted to give back to some of the single parent moms and single parent homes and to give kids a fun day. We even had a raffle for the moms and gave away washing powder and laundry baskets of stuff," said Letisha Davidson, President of Union District Youth Association.

Miss Bowling Green USA was a special guest speaker at the celebration. She spoke to the children and took questions.

"The kids are very excited. They are excited to be going back to school. This is a great opportunity to really tap into the community endeavors. We talked a lot about being great and being leaders in the classroom and outside of the classroom as well as how to prevent bullying," said

Andrea Denise Bolden, Miss Bowling Green USA.

Davidson hopes to make the Back to School Bash an annual event.

