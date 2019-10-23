UK College of Medicine celebrates first year at Bowling Green Campus

Wednesday the Medical Center and the city of Bowling Green celebrated one year since the U.K College of Medicine opened their Bowling Green campus.

During today's celebration, those in attendance toured the new facility and spoke about how important the addition of the Bowling Green campus is to the area.

One of the guest speakers, U.K President Eli Capilouto, said 90% of those who attend the Bowling Green campus are from Kentucky.

"I'm from Mount Washington Kentucky, I went to UK for undergrad and I came out to Bowling Green kinda looking for something new. I've really enjoyed my time in the program already," said student, Emily Fryman. "I'm a second year year right now, so we just started some patient interactions which has been really fun. I really enjoy my classes so far, we're in cardiovascular right now so everything's been going really great."

The U.K College of Medicine Bowling Green campus celebrated it's 2nd class of medical students inducted into the program this past August.

