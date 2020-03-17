UK going to online classes for remainder of semester; students will have to move out

The University of Kentucky announced it is moving to online classes for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19.

Initially, the university was going to make the change for two weeks after spring break but announced Tuesday they have decided to make the change through the rest of the spring semester.

UK says students should make plans to move off-campus, unless they receive approval to remain on campus, and continue their studies remotely through the end of the semester.

"Shock, but then again, I was expecting it," said student Brionna Harrell, who lives on campus. "But it was just a lot of panic trying to figure out how I’m going to get home considering I live in New York."

The university says they will have more details about moving out by Thursday. UK says they are also developing a process for refunds for housing and dining.

"I live in Blazer Hall with many of the international students, so a lot of them are like panicking, not sure what to do, how they are going to get home because flights internationally are expensive, especially with everything going on," Harrell said.

UK officials say they have also postponed commencement for students graduating in the spring of 2020. We're told there will be a commencement to celebrate that graduating class but they will have to schedule it sometime in the future when things are safer.

Some other Kentucky colleges and universities are making changes in response to the coronavirus.

Transylvania University’s Interim President John Williams announced actions being taken by the university in response to COVID-19.

The changes are as follows:

Spring break is extended through March 20, 2020. Classes will be delivered remotely from March 23 through April 3.

Staff and faculty will report for their regular hours the week of March 16-20. This extended break will allow them to finalize plans and receive additional training needed to move learning online for the two-week period.

While the campus administrative and academic offices will remain open and operational, residential students are asked to return to their permanent residences, if at all possible, through April 5. Exceptions to this policy may be requested from the Office of Housing and Residence Life for students who cannot easily return home or who will not have access to the internet if they leave campus.

International travel is suspended, effective immediately. This includes international sites for all May term trips and Transy-operated study abroad programs this summer in Ireland and Slovakia. Our Office of Global and Intercultural Engagement has been in contact with Transylvania students who are studying abroad, and we are helping them make arrangements to return immediately to the United States.

Non-essential domestic business travel is suspended, effective immediately.

