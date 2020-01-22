UN says Jeff Bezos’ phone may have been hacked by Saudis

United Nations experts have called for an “immediate investigation” by the United States into information they received that suggests that Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked after receiving a file sent from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s WhatsApp account.

Bezos owns The Washington Post and is the founder of Amazon.

At a time when Saudi Arabia was supposedly investigating the killing of Saudi critic and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and prosecuting those it deemed responsible, “it was clandestinely waging a massive online campaign against Mr. Bezos and Amazon targeting him principally as the owner of The Washington Post,” the experts said in their statement.

The Saudis have denied this reporting, calling the claims “absurd.”

The billionaire suggested in a February 2019 blog post that Saudi Arabia considers him an enemy because of the Washington Post’s coverage of the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bezos suggested that the hack snared private texts and intimate photos used as part of a blackmail scheme by the National Enquirer.

