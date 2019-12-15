UN climate talks limp toward finish line, key questions left

Countries appear set to complete two weeks of talks on tackling global warming with little progress to show.

Negotiators from almost 200 nations were to meet for a final time Sunday at the U.N. climate meeting in Madrid.

They are expected to call for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change.

But an agreement on international carbon markets eluded officials even after Friday’s talks deadline was extended.

Indigenous and environmental groups have protested, reflected growing frustration, particularly among young people, at the slow pace of government efforts to curb climate change.

