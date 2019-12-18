UPDATE: Identity release of body found off Riverwood Avenue

Bowling Green police release the name and cause of death of the person found dead off Riverwood Avenue on November 18.

Police say through medical records, the body was identified as 50-year-old Timothy Reece. The medical examiner determined Reece died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

Officers say the call came in as a tip and led police to a wooded area.

Officials with the Warren County Coroner's Office confirmed the remains had been there for multiple days. Officers described the body as being heavily decomposed.

