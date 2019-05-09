UPDATE:Child killed in Smiths Grove rollover

Updated: Fri 1:33 AM, May 10, 2019

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) -- UPDATE 12:46 a.m.

The Warren County Sheriff's office says a 3-year-old girl lost her life in a fatal rollover accident.

The fatality happened on the 1300 block of Three Forks Road, and when deputies got to the scene they say they found a 2001 Ford Excursion overturned on the roadway.

The driver of the car, Dyllan Martter, 39, of Smiths Grove and his 4 children were transported to the Greenview Regional Hospital. That is where the 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead after arrival.

Officials say Martter was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail and charged with Facilitation of Murder , DUI, and 3 charges of Wanton Endangerment.

This in an on-going investigation.

---------------------------------------------------------------
A roll-over accident in Smiths Grove injures a child.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says the rollover occurred when a white SUV flipped on Three Forks Road just before 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

They say a child received serious injuries in the wreck and was taken to the hospital.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

 
