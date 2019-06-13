UPDATE: Edmonson County Sheriff; death of teen "a tragic accident"

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that killed a

15-year-old boy on Tuesday morning was "simply a tragic accident."

The teen's name is being withheld and he was with two other juveniles when the accident occurred. The sheriff's office says all names are being withheld since they are juveniles.

The sheriff's office says once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Edmonson County Attorney for review and his office will make the final determination if charges are filed.

