UPDATE: Fatal car accident involving Tractor in Smiths Grove

Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to an accident in Smiths Grove around 6:30 PM Friday evening.

WSCO Deputies responded to a report of an injury collision in the 10900 Blk Glasgow Rd. On arrival officials discovered that an SUV traveling westbound on Glasgow Rd side swiped a tractor.

The SUV went off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree and fence.

The driver Chavez Reed, 49 of Cave City, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SUV passenger, Angela Hatcher of Horse Cave, was also injured in the collision and flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The driver of the tractor Joshua Test of Smiths Grove, was taken to a local hospital by ground and suffered minor injuries

WCSO was assisted by Smiths Grove FD, Smiths Grove PD, and the coroner's office

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.