UPDATE: Man charged in connection to murder on Porter Pike expected back in the U.S. within 2-3 weeks

The man accused of taking part in a murder for hire plot on Porter Pike in Bowling Green remains in federal custody in the Philippines.

Antonio Wilson has been indicted for the following charges: murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, Wilson and Jeffrey Smith engaged in conspiracy to commit the murder of Smajo Miropija at a business on Porter Pike back in February.

Smith has already made a court appearance and is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Wilson is being extradited back to the United States. In court on Monday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron brought up Wilson’s case and said he is expected back in the U.S. within 2-3 weeks.

Judge John Grise scheduled an arraignment for Wilson for May 20 at 9am.