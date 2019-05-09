UPDATE: One sentenced in Lexus Bell case, two others waiting for trial

We have an update in the death of Lexus Bell in Logan County.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Tayveon Bibb received a sentence of five years on Facilitation to Robbery 1st Degree after pleading guilty.

Demetrius Roberson and Deon Lamar Young have a court date scheduled for June 27, which will be their last chance to change their pleas. Both are charged with murder and their jury trials are scheduled for July.

Police say Bell was shot and killed during an armed robbery at her home in 2016.

