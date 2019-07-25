UPDATE: SAFY receives hundreds of donations after Facebook post goes viral

Hundreds of foster children in our area will now receive luggage of their very own to carry their belongings in, thanks to a viral Facebook post.

Vanessa Sewell with SAFY of Bowling Green (a foster care agency) wrote a post last week detailing her experience of picking up a foster child who only had trash bags to carry his belongings in.

SAFY accepts new and used luggage for children, but Vanessa saw their supply was getting extremely low and wanted to make sure each child was able to have their own luggage as they traveled to a new home.

On Thursday, Vanessa told 13 News that in less than one week, the community has answered their call, donating more than 700 new and used pieces of luggage to SAFY's Bowling Green office.

Donations are also coming in to their other locations across the state.

These bags will all go to foster children to have something to keep as their own. Vanessa said this is especially important for a child in foster care because they typically have very little control over so much during that time, and this luggage can be their own to keep and control.

