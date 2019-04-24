UPDATE: Official have released the name of a woman injured in fiery crash

Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman involved in a fiery crash on Wednesday, April 24.

WCSO responded to the single vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a GMC Yukon fully engulfed.

The driver, identified as 21 year old Ashley Key of Bowling Green, was out of the vehicle but unable to walk.

Key stated to deputies that she was traveling west on Richpond Rockfield Road and dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway causing her to overcorrect and leave the left side of the roadway.

After traveling a small distance, Key struck a tree causing the vehicle to ignite.

Key managed to free herself from the vehicle and was assisted in getting moved away from the vehicle fire.

Key was transported by Medical Center EMS for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the collision.

Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

