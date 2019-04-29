U.S. 68 and KY 101 to become a four-way stop

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced plans to make the intersection of U.S. 68 80 and KY 101 in Smiths Grove a four way stop.

Currently, only motorists on the KY 101 must stop at the intersection.

The intersection will include over sized duel mounted stop signs and stop-ahead signs on all four approaches.

Rumble strips will be added on both U.S. 68 approaches and the flashing beacon will be switched from yellow to red.

The change is being done to improve safety of the intersection.

Wes Watt, KYTC Public Information Officer, says “When our engineers were looking at the crash data we discovered that their had been around 40 crashes in a three year time span and that’s a lot of crashes.”

Watt went on to say that the data uncovered the main cause of these crashes were vehicles on Kentucky 101 pulling out in front of motorists on U.S. 68.

Weather permitting, the four-way stop should be installed on Thursday, May 2nd.

