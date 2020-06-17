Advertisement

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

The United States Army does virtual hiring campaign to recruit 10,000 new soldiers. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT
The United States Army is going online in an effort to recruit thousands of new soldiers.

The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

The goal is to recruit 10,000 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.

According to its website, those who enlist during this time could receive an extra $2,000 bonus or a four-year scholarship.

To enlist, you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, between the ages of 17 and 34, graduated high school or received your GED diploma and met medical and physical requirements, among other stipulations.

The Army National Hiring Days is already underway and wraps up on July 2.

