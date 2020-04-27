US Attorney Russell Coleman adds a second full-time Federal Prosecutor to Bowling Green

United States Attorney Russell Coleman announced Monday the swearing-in of Mark Yurchisin, as the second full-time Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) assigned to the newly-staffed Bowling Green Office.

The Bowling Green U.S. Attorney’s Branch Office is located in the William H. Natcher Federal Courthouse and opened on a full-time basis following a community dedication ceremony in February of this year.

AUSA Yurchisin joins Branch Chief AUSA Madison Sewell, who was the first-ever full-time Assistant United States Attorney based in Bowling Green.

“I promised this community that federal law enforcement would work hard to be better partners in furtherance of our duty to protect families who live outside of urban areas like Louisville,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “To help fulfill that pledge, I could not be more pleased to again swear-in Mark, this time as a full-time federal prosecutor. He brings a wealth of relationships to our new Bowling Green Office with such top-flight law enforcement partners as the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, dedicated sheriffs, and talented Commonwealth’s Attorneys across the region.”

AUSA Yurchisin, who was born and raised in Warren County, previously served as a part-time Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the office in which he will now serve a full-time federal prosecutor.

Prior to being sworn in today as an AUSA, Yurchisin served as an Assistant County Attorney for Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken.

Before he joined the Warren County Attorney’s Office, AUSA Yurchisin served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 38th Judicial District in Morgantown, Kentucky.

Having two full-time AUSAs who live and work in the Bowling Green community will foster deeper working relationships with local law enforcement and state prosecutors which in turn will lead to better outcomes for the citizens of the entire Southcentral Kentucky region.

Their work with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners will play a vital role in the investigation and prosecution of violent crime, drug trafficking, child exploitation, federal firearms, and fraud-related offenses, to include combatting newly emerging COVID related fraud.