U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman opens Bowling Green office with full-time federal prosecutors

For the first time in the history of Kentucky, there will be a full-time staffed federal prosecutors' office in Bowling Green.

United States Attorney Russell Coleman, Law enforcement, and community leaders gathered in downtown Bowling Green to celebrate the opening of the first permanently prosecutor-staffed Bowling Green office in our district's history.

The announcement was made during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the United States courthouse in Bowling Green.

"Commemoration is to pause and recommit ourselves to this community to put federal prosecutes living and working in Bowling Green. Why do we need that? The threat is growing, the threat of cartel produced methamphetamine, fentanyl, opioids," said Russel Coleman, U.S. Attorney.

"The threat of and I would pull my phone out and show you the threat of these devices attempting to exploit our kids and our parents and grandparents through elder fraud as the threat grows we want to be living and working in present here in Bowling Green working with our partners," added Attorney Coleman.

This will initially accommodate full-time assistant United States Attorney Madison Swell, who will be joined by Special Assistant United States Attorney, Mark Yurchisin.