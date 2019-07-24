U.S. Bank hosts Kids Fun Day for United Way's Day of Caring on WKU Campus

U.S. Bank hosted the Kids Fun Day on the South lawn of WKU's Campus.

WKU athletes volunteered their time to play soccer and toss football with several kids from various organizations.

The Aviation Heritage Park also provided model airplanes for the kids to fly.

Two large hot air balloons were also set up on the lawn, along with corn-hole and other games.

"We have kids out here from several non-profits. Boys and Girls Club from Bowling Green and Glasgow, Camp Big Red, Community Ed, Housing Authority of Bowling Green. So, we're getting kids out here to talk, logging off of smartphones and computers just to enjoy each other and play. There are health benefits, mental benefits. We are very very pleased to be a part of this sponsorship today," said Craig Browning, U.S. Bank.

U.S. Bank has participated in the United Way's Annual Day of Caring since the beginning, eleven years ago.