U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie discusses impeachment and Iran tensions

The Senate impeachment trial is now into day two with the Senate hearing opening arguments against President Trump.

Congressman Brett Guthrie was back home in Bowling Green today for a meeting at the Barren River Area Development District.

13 News caught up with Congressman Guthrie and asked his opinion of the impeachment trial.

"When President Trump first got elected people started to talk about impeachment, Rashida Tlaib, who is a congresswoman from Detroit, she got here this time last year. Her first comment was we're going to impeach him. She actually used an expletive, that I'm not going to say if i'm on television or not. So they've been planning this. They were looking for a reason, and they found a reason what they thought when they were told by a whistle blower from a leaked phone call that there were eight quid pro quos in a phone call between President Trump and Zelensky about Joe Biden. So they moved forward, President Trump released the transcript and it turned out to be false but they kept going anyway," said Guthrie.

Guthrie also spoke about the growing tensions in the Middle East, with the recent killing of one of Iran's top generals Qassem Soleimani.

"There were a lot of unknowns when the President did it. I think now we see Iraq has responded kind of feebly and now we're hearing some reports that there could have been some American's injured, we're trying to figure out exactly what that is. But when they first responded they essentially missed their target. So they lost their number two operational person who is responsible for I.E.D's, so our soldiers that are missing arms and legs in Iraq is because Soleimani. So saying that we had no reason to take him out, that just doesn't hold water. The people that are making that claim just don't like President Trump," said Guthrie.

