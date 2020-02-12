US Military approves Coronavirus quarantine camps next to major airports.

The Pentagon is setting up 11 quarantine camps on military bases near major airports across the US in anticipation of an influx of American citizens returning from China in need of monitoring for the deadly coronavirus that is now being called COVID-19.

The 13th US coronavirus case was confirmed in California on Tuesday.

The deadly strain has killed 1,107 people and sickened more than 42,000 worldwide since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in late December.

Now, with five planes having returned to the US with evacuees from Wuhan in the past two weeks, the number of people detained under quarantine is approaching that originally agreed upon number.

Pentagon officials designated new facilities last week near airports in Hawaii, Illinois, Texas , California , Georgia, New York, Washington state, Washington DC, New Jersey and Michigan to house additional travelers.