U.S. Rep. Guthrie on the Whistleblower Impeachment inquiry

U.S. Second District Representative Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green spoke with WBKO Gray Television Network Reporter Peter Zampa on the whistleblower impeachment inquiry.

"And I always said then, asked by WBKO and others, what do you think of that?" said Congressman Guthrie. "What I've learned from this president, once you see a report from anonymous sources, it's not as bad as it seems when you look forward. I read through his phone call, all of the phone call, and I didn't see anything in there that seemed impeachable, or anything that was a high crime or a misdemeanor."

