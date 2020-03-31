US Rep. who sought to stall virus aid touts fundraising haul

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is boasting of his bid to stall a $2.2-trillion coronavirus-relief package and hauling in campaign cash for his stand.

The Kentucky congressman's campaign said Monday it has raised more than $110,000 over a three-day period that ended Sunday.

Massie drew the spotlight for recently trying to force a roll call vote on the relief approved by Congress. Massie said he was trying hold up what he considered to be an unconstitutional vote for a wasteful bill. But he drew the wrath of President Donald Trump, who denounced the congressman as a “third rate Grandstander.”

Massie faces a spirited primary challenge from Todd McMurtry.

