U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announces Kentucky Job Corps Centers to remain open

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was contacted Wednesday by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue who told him the Trump administration agreed to grant his request to keep Kentucky’s three Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers open and under the direction of the USDA.

Senator McConnell contacted Secretary Perdue and Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta to urge them to reconsider a proposal to close CCCs located in Frenchburg and Pine Knot. The plan could also have impacted employees and operations at the Great Onyx CCC in Mammoth Cave.

The facilities serve at-risk youth and employ more than 100 workers.

“I’m grateful that President Trump and his administration have answered our calls to preserve the Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers in Kentucky,” said Senator McConnell. “These centers provide critical educational and job-training services to at-risk youth in some of the Commonwealth’s most distressed communities, and I appreciate Secretary Perdue calling me today to inform me of the good news."

