U.S. Term Limits Praises Senator Rand Paul for Signing Pledge

U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for members of Congress, praises Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky for signing the term limits pledge. The pledge signifies his continued commitment to support a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

An ardent champion of term limits on Congress, Sen. Paul has participated in events sponsored by U.S. Term Limits and has repeatedly introduced the U.S. Term Limits Amendment bill.

"We have all seen the consequence of long-term incumbencies. Career politicians seem to care more about their career than what is best for their country," reads Paul's term limits platform on his web site.

He is one of the fifteen Senators listed on the current Senate Joint Resolution 1, a measure filed by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. SJR1 is a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States relative to limiting the number of terms that a Member of Congress may serve.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.”

USTL President, Philip Blumel, commented, “Senator Paul has been an outspoken proponent of term limits on Congress for a very long time. It means a lot to us that he is willing to back that up with his pledge.”

According to a 2018 nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of term limits.”

