U.S. medical schools boost LGBTQ students, doctor training

U.S. medical schools are beefing up LGBTQ health education to address shortcomings in care.

Ask any LGBTQ patient about awkward doctor visits and chances are they’ll have a story to tell.

Some get medical advice more appropriate for straight patients. Some face flustered doctors who refer them elsewhere or refuse to use their preferred pronouns. That can keep many from seeking medical care and contribute to health disparities.

Research shows patients often get better care when treated by doctors more like them, and some schools are making a major push to recruit LGBTQ medical students.

