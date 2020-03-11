US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000

Vast areas of U.S. life are being impacted by the spreading coronavirus outbreak, from bans on large public gatherings to empty stadiums at sports games.

A pair of workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport wear masks Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Lawmakers and health officials are trying to limit contact with those who are infected.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce a ban on large events — including sports — in virtually the entire Seattle metro area. The order expected on Wednesday would not prohibit the operation of workplaces and is not expected to include school closures.

Washington state has had the most coronavirus cases of any state, including at least 24 deaths, most in the Seattle metro area. There are more than 260 confirmed cases in the state, most in the three counties that would be affected by Inslee’s new order.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says schools and other gathering places will be shut down for two weeks in a containment zone in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City. The area accounts for the majority of the state’s 173 coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump’s economic team joined in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans. They’ve been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

The novel coronavirus outbreak is also prompting new restrictions to sports fan access in the U.S. after reshaping Europe’s professional sports landscape.

Major decisions are looming about baseball’s opening day and college basketball’s NCAA Tournament. College games will be played without fans in Ohio and California, and more disruptions to the sports calendar appear inevitable.

The NCAA said it would “make decisions in the coming days” about its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The baseball season begins in just over two weeks and includes opening day games in Seattle.

Italy passes 10,000 infections

Expanding clusters of the new virus are being eyed warily on multiple continents as the outbreak reshapes everything from the U.S. presidential race to Pope Francis’ travel schedule.

Italy’s 62 million people are under strict new rules, with police enforcing measures to keep people in public places a safe distance apart and making sure certain business close by nightfall.

The death toll in Italy has risen to 631.

Province at China virus’ center lets some companies reopen

The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a show of confidence that Beijing is gaining control over the disease that devastated its economy.

The ruling Communist Party is moving to revive the world’s second-largest economy after the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever imposed shut down manufacturing, travel and other industries.

Activity isn’t expected to return to normal until at least mid-April.

President Xi Jinping’ visited Wuhan on Tuesday, signaling the disease is under control.

A foreign ministry spokesman said Wednesday that the impact from the outbreak is “temporary and limited,” rejecting suggestions companies should move out of the country or find foreign suppliers of components and raw materials.

Bank of England cuts key interest rate in response to virus

The Bank of England has cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.25%, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The central bank said the move would “help support businesses and consumer confidence at a difficult time.” It said the effect of the new coronavirus on the British economy could be significant, with activity likely to “weaken materially” in the coming months.

The U.K. government is due to announce more measures to support the economy in a budget later Wednesday.

Britain has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, and six deaths.

Virus cluster around Seoul call center raises S. Korea alarm

A virus cluster connected to a call center has raised alarms that South Korea’s outbreak has gained a foothold around the capital.

Seoul’s mayor said in a YouTube briefing that 93 people connected to the call center have tested positive. People who worked on other floors of the same building are being tested. And some of the workers commuted from other cities, raising concern about a broader spread through public transit.

Many of South Korea’s earlier cases had links to a church in a southeastern city, but the country’s outbreak had appeared to be waning until the Seoul cluster emerged.

More than half of South Korea’s 51 million people live in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Australia pushes out $2.4 billion virus aid package

The Australian government has announced a 2.4 billion Australian dollar ($1.6 billion) package to help tackle the virus outbreak. Australia, which has recorded 106 cases of the virus and three deaths, is rushing to boost its preparedness.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that up to 100 fever clinics will be set up in areas of need across the country, as part of the health package.

According to The Australian newspaper, Morrison is expected to announced on Thursday a still bigger 10 billion Australian dollar ($6.5 billion) stimulus package that could include subsidies for small businesses.

Global shares mixed as worries counter hope for fiscal steps

Asian shares have declined but European indexes have opened higher as governments ramp up aid for economies reeling from the virus outbreak.

Paris and London rose while benchmarks in Japan, China, Australia and South Korea fell.

Countries are shifting into damage-control as infections spread, prompting sweeping controls on travel and other public activities.

On Wall Street, stocks recouped most of their historic losses from Monday. Hopes rose, faded and then rose again that the U.S. government will take effective measures to help reduce disruptions to the economy.

Saudi Aramco says it will increase oil production capacity

Saudi Arabia’s oil company Aramco says it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day from 12 million per day. It’s part of a strategy to dominate market share amid a slowdown in demand due to the outbreak of a new virus.

The majority state-owned company’s announcement on Wednesday did not say when that capacity increase would happen. Aramco says the decision was a directive from the Saudi Energy Ministry.

Aramco earlier said it will increase crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April.

The moves come after Russia refused to cooperate on further and deeper production cuts to help prop up prices.

