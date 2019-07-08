USWNT Gold Medal performance inspires youth soccer players in Bowling Green

The United States Women's National Team was able to bring home the gold medal in the 2019 World Cup.

Although they claimed victory across the world in France, their impact can be felt all the way here in south central Kentucky.

The Southern Kentucky Soccer (SKY) club has given children in our area a place to play recreational soccer for decades.

On the first day of July's Kid's camp coach Jabree Jones says he believes his kids will be motivated by the gold medal performance put on by the Women's National team.

Coach Jones reminisced on his own life, saying he remembers when he would imitate what he saw national players do on television. He knows his kids will do the same.

After asking around the overwhelming favorite player among the attendees at kids camp was Alex Morgan. Most told me because of her scoring ability.

The kids that I talked to told me their favorite part about the entire tournament was watching all of the goals being scored, and of course seeing Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and company bring home the championship trophy.