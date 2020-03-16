Uber Eats waives delivery fees for independently owned restaurants amid coronavirus outbreak

Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for more than 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for more than 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the U.S. and Canada in a bid to help local restaurants get through the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Uber/CNN)

The company says it’s an attempt to help local restaurants get through the coronavirus pandemic by trying to drive up demand.

It comes as some municipalities have restricted restaurant and bar hours and public health officials recommend “social distancing.”

Uber Eats also announced it’s pledging more than 300,000 free meals to healthcare workers and for other relief efforts.

It will coordinate with local and state governments for that.

