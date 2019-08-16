Unemployment and manufacturing jobs up in latest state report

The latest report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics says the state saw a slight increase in both jobs and unemployment.

The unemployment rate went from 4.1% in June to 4.3% in July. That's still a tad lower than it was at this time last year—4.4%.

The manufacturing sector added almost 4,000 jobs, and the professional and business services sector added 2,900.

Other sectors, including leisure and hospitality, information services, educational and health services, and mining and logging saw job declines.