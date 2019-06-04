"Unicycle Guy" spreading smiles around Bowling Green

It's a cool trick you usually don't see everyday.

Robin Stevens unicycling while juggling in Bowling Green. (Photo: Madison Martin)

But for one man in Bowling Green, it's a hobby and habit that, for him, perhaps comes even more naturally than riding a bike.

Robin Stevens might be a familiar face for some.

He's oftentimes roaming Campbell Lane, or cycling up the Hill at WKU, all on a unicycle, and sometimes while juggling.

"I don't ride a unicycle for me anymore; I just drive," Stevens said. "I ride it because there's kids and stuff, and I want them to get outside and do things and explore their talents, because kids don't do that no more."

It's a hobby he took up when he was 16.

"Foster care -- I jokingly asked for a unicycle from them, and they bought me one. So ever since then, I was just like -- I'm going to learn how to ride this," he said.

Stevens said he did go through a time, where he got tired of it, even throwing his old unicycle away.

But half a year later, he found himself hopping back on the seat.

"I wanted to see if I could ride one backwards. Eventually, when I get the money saved up, I want to get a tall one and see if I can ride that one backwards," said Stevens.

Now 5 years into it, you could say he's pretty good at it.

"I mean, I'm not even thinking about it. I just do it," said Stevens.

Along with making people smile around town, he hopes it reminds kids and the community to get outside, and go for what you want.

"You can do so many things with your life," said Stevens. "People look at me, and they're like, that's different. And its like, well it's different because you don't do it, is my point. You can do it too. Anyone can do this. Anyone can be professional this or that, or go to school and become whatever. It's just that, you have to have the determination to do it."

Stevens said he will soon be graduating to become an EMT. He says he has no plans of stopping the unicycling any time soon, though.

Be sure to give a friendly honk or wave next time you see him around town.

