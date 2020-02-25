United Airlines gives $90,000 in travel vouchers to some passengers

United Airlines had to swap out Boeing 777 aircraft for a Saturday flight from Newark to Hawaii, resulting in a reduction of business class seats.

These aren't the passengers an airline wants to annoy.

So the airline offered miles to passengers willing to sit in a lower class of seating on the Boeing 767-300 for the 11-hour plus direct flight.

Lots of miles.

Nine passengers accepted $10,000 in travel voucher compensation each for a total of $90,000.

"Occasionally we have to change aircraft at the last minute and when that happens, we try to do the right thing and make the impact to customers as minimal as possible," United spokeswoman Maddie King told CNN Travel.

King confirmed that nine business class passengers volunteered to sit in a "Premium Plus" cabin, which offers passengers more legroom and other benefits not found in a regular coach cabin.

But she declined to confirm the compensation amount, which the "View from the Wing" travel blog reported as $10,000 worth of travel vouchers per passenger.