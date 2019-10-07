United Auto Workers and General Motors negotiations take a wrong turn

The UAW is now closing in on its third week of being on strike from General Motors and the strike will enter into week four on Monday.

"So we did receive a update from Detroit and from our international union staff this morning that negotiations at least from the company's proposal had regressed some," said Jason Watson, Local 2164 Shop Chairman

According to Local 2164 this news is not shocking to hear but is disappointing.

Also, members of UAW Local 2164 collected their second strike paycheck today and continue to picket outside the Corvette Plant. The UAW Ford Plant Members traveled to Bowling Green once again to deliver food and help out on Sunday.

"The Ford local they came down to support us they've been excellent, in their relief efforts for us. They brought down some pizzas, some chicken wings and they spent some time out on the picket line with us," said Lynn Nelson, Local 2164 Vice President.

This strike doesn't just affect those working in the plants but also consumers as well.

"There is a part shortage across the nation so unfortunately a lot of the customers that may be awaiting repair on their vehicle from a certified dealership they're having to wait a little longer because unfortunately they can't get the part," added Watson.

Also, with no one working in the Corvette Plant the older model Corvettes aren't being finished which means the newer model can not be made until all of the old ones are completed.

There is no telling when General Motors and the United Auto Workers will come to a deal that will meet both parties terms of negotiation.

13 News will continue to update you on the strike.