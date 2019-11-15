United States Senator Rand Paul makes a stop in Glasgow Kentucky

U.S. Senator Rand Paul traveled around the state of Kentucky on Friday, speaking with working class Kentuckians.

He started in Lexington then traveled Campbellsville and made a final stop in Glasgow at the Felker Brothers Corporation.

The Senator began with a tour of Felker's to get a better understanding of what each individual working there did on a day to day basis. After the tour of the facilities Sen. Paul held a question and answer session.

Senator Rand Paul was asked a variety of questions from what is it like in Washington D.C right now, what is going on behind the scenes, and his opinion on the impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump.

"I really think it ought to play out to elections. If America wants a new president they can get one in 11 months but if we make everything about criminalizing the presidency and we are going to impeach everybody," said Rand Paul, (R)-KY U.S. Senator.

"I think we are going to be stuck, our differences are more pronounced if we are going to do impeachment. So I think impeachment is a mistake," added Paul.

The House ended its second day of public impeachment hearings on Friday and will continue the public hearings on November 18.

Following his comments on the impeachment the senator also spoke on the new Governor Elect Andy Beshear.

"He was not my first choice but we have elections and we honor the results of the elections. I look forward to working with him," added Paul.

Despite the Republican Party losing the Governor's seat, they gained 5 other state offices.

"I think in some ways it actually was a red wave. We had 5 out of 6 offices go to republicans many of them by larger margins than people expected so I think the republican party is here to stay," said Rand Paul, (R)-KY U.S. Senator.

"I think it is strong. We will see over time but I think we can work together too there is no reason why you can't work with a democratic governor as well,"added Paul.

The State Board of Elections will certify the votes for the General Election on November 21.