United Way celebrates Read Across America with volunteers reading to children

Monday, volunteers teamed up with United Way to celebrate Read Across America, a day to promote literacy and motivate kids to read.

In Warren County, volunteers visited various locations such as TC Cherry Elementary School, Emmanuel Daycare, and Wee Care to read books to kids.

At The Foundry, volunteers from Trace Die Cast visited with kids and read several stories.

"I think it's very important because they're learning skills that'll help them later on in life, and just being able to just get down to their level and read a book will make lasting memories with them growing up," said Alejandra Larios, with Trace Die Cast.

Officials at The Foundry said they have storytime with their kids twice a day.

They told 13 News that literacy is a main factor that can determine a child's success.

"If you're going to do one thing for your child, it would be to read," said Susan McCloud, Education Director at The Foundry. "That is the number one predictor of a child's' success, is if they've been read to."

McCloud added those at the Foundry appreciate the community involvement and participation in reading to the kids.

"There's always time here at The Foundry where if an outside source comes in we are going to stop and pause and give them time to have that special reading time," said McCloud.

Other volunteers include Scott and Murphy, GM, Atmos Energy, and US Bank.

