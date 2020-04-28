United Way of Southern Kentucky COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund grows to $190,000

The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Southern Kentucky, which launched in late March, continues to grow. Yesterday, Blue Cotton presented a check for $30,000 to United Way for the Crisis Fund. The proceeds of that check came from the sale of #TeamKentucky items which Blue Cotton produced and sold in order to support those in need through the Crisis Fund.

Since the launch companies and organizations throughout the region, including BB&T/Truist, Fruit of the Loom Inc., GM Corvette Assembly, The Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation, Logan Aluminum, Trace Die Cast, UPS, U.S. Bank, Warren County Water District, and WBKO have chosen to contribute to the fund. Additionally, hundreds of individuals throughout the Barren River Area Development District have graciously donated. The combined generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations has brought the fund to more than $190,000 to date.

“During these unprecedented times, we are grateful for the generosity of so many, who are supporting their neighbors across Southern Kentucky by contributing to the COVID-19 Community Recovery and Response Fund,” said Debbie Hills, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “United Way of Southern Kentucky is committed to supporting the ongoing needs facing our region during this global pandemic.”

Later this week, an announcement will be made related to the initial disbursement of Crisis Funds to agencies throughout our region.

Through partnership with local nonprofits, the goal of the fund is to relieve hardship for vulnerable working families and individuals due to COVID-19 related quarantines or disruption of income, to support the coordination of community relief efforts, and to ensure equity in the distribution of philanthropic resources across the 10-county region of Southern Kentucky.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund or to make a donation, visit: www.uwsk.org.

