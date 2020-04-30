United Way of Southern Kentucky announces $40,000 in grants from the COVID-19 Crisis Fund

United Way of Southern Kentucky announced the first round of grants to be distributed to area nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. This was made possible by donor contributions to the COVID-19 Community Response and Crisis Recovery Fund.

In the first round of grants, a total of $40,000 was allocated to 15 agencies in six counties to support food insecurity needs, as well as rent and utility assistance. $26,000 will be dedicated to supporting food banks and other vital food resources through providing financial resources to help prevent hunger and lack of nutrition resources.

In Allen County, $1,500 to God’s Storehouse Food Pantry. In Barren County, $2,500 to the Community Relief Fund. In Butler County, $1,500 to Morgantown Mission. In Edmonson County, $1,000 to the Edmonson County Senior Food Pantry and $1,000 to St. John’s Food Pantry. In Logan County, $2,500 to Good Samaritan. In Warren County, $1,500 was allocated to Bowling Green Independent School District, $500 to Faith United Methodist Church Food Pantry, $500 to Greenwood Park Church of Christ Food Pantry, $500 to Meadowland Baptist Church Food Pantry, $2,500 to Megan’s Mobile Grocery, $5,500 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, and $5,000 to Warren County Public Schools.

Also, in the first round of grants, $14,000 was designated to programs which provide rent and utility assistance.

In Barren County, $2,500 to the Community Relief Fund. In Butler County, $1,500 to Morgantown Mission. In Logan County, $2,500 to Good Samaritan. In Warren County, $2,500 to HOTEL INC, $2,500 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, and $2,500 to the Warren County Welfare Center.

All the funding was based on 2-1-1 call data and ongoing contact with leading nonprofit agencies in the BRADD area to determine need levels and available resources. Additional funds will continue to be awarded to area nonprofit agencies in the coming weeks.

“United Way of Southern Kentucky is pleased to award this first round of funding from the UWSK COVID-19 Crisis Fund. The community outpouring of support for the fund is a testament to the caring spirit that exists in our community. As the needs continue to grow in the weeks and months ahead we will be working diligently to ensure that those needs are met to the fullest extent possible,” stated Debbie Hills, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky.

The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund was established by United Way of Southern Kentucky in late March. The purpose of the fund is to aid those affected by COVID-19, throughout our 10-county region, to receive critical financial and social service support during this global crisis.

Donations to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund can be made by visiting the United Way of Southern Kentucky website at liveunitedtoday