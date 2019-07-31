United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Barren County investment

United Way of Southern Kentucky announced Wednesday that it is investing a total of $39,000 in education, income, health, and safety net programs and services for its July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 funding period in Barren County.

Investments made into education programs were made with the primary goal in advancing United Way’s "big bold goals" in education:

KINDERGARTEN READINESS BIG BOLD GOAL: Increase BRADD area kindergarten readiness scores to 75% by 2020. Scores were at 49.4% when the goal was established. Most recent scores have been updated to 54.1%.

COLLEGE & CAREER READINESS BIG BOLD GOAL: Increase BRADD area college & career readiness scores to 80% by the year 2020. Scores were at 65% when the goal was established. Most recent scores have been updated to 74.7%.

In Barren County, $39,000 were allocated by volunteers led by Barren County Chair Lee Alcott as follows:

Education: $19,500

Kindergarten Readiness:

Barren River District Health Department HANDS (Health Access

Nurturing Development Services) $4,400

Barren County School District Kindergarten Readiness Camp $7,300

College & Career Readiness:

Barren County Board of Education Barren Co. Innovation Zone

Computer Science/STEM Initiative $3,900

Junior Achievement: Essential Skills = Workforce Ready: The

Expanded UW/JA Initiative $3,900

Income: $1,600

Workforce Development:

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Skills U GED Finish Line $1,600

Health: $12,000

Access to Affordable Health Care:

Kentucky Legal Aid Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman $3,050

Kentucky Legal Aid Benefits Counseling $2,000

Safe Home & Community:

Barren River Area Safe Space Branches of BRASS, Inc. $1,500

Barren River Area Safe Space Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to

Protect & Empower (ESCAPE) $1,000

CASA of South Central Kentucky Court Appointed Special Advocates $2,450

Hope Harbor Community Violence Education & Prevention $1,000

Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $1000

Safety net: $5,900

Access to Basic Needs:

Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland BackPack Program $3,000

Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Legal Assistance $2,900

In total, $1,036,831 will be invested across the 10 county BRADD region as part of the 2019/20 funding cycle to 58 total programs through 37 services providers.

