United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Barren County investment

(WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky announced Wednesday that it is investing a total of $39,000 in education, income, health, and safety net programs and services for its July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 funding period in Barren County.
Investments made into education programs were made with the primary goal in advancing United Way’s "big bold goals" in education:
KINDERGARTEN READINESS BIG BOLD GOAL: Increase BRADD area kindergarten readiness scores to 75% by 2020. Scores were at 49.4% when the goal was established. Most recent scores have been updated to 54.1%.
COLLEGE & CAREER READINESS BIG BOLD GOAL: Increase BRADD area college & career readiness scores to 80% by the year 2020. Scores were at 65% when the goal was established. Most recent scores have been updated to 74.7%.
In Barren County, $39,000 were allocated by volunteers led by Barren County Chair Lee Alcott as follows:
Education: $19,500
Kindergarten Readiness:
Barren River District Health Department HANDS (Health Access
Nurturing Development Services) $4,400
Barren County School District Kindergarten Readiness Camp $7,300
College & Career Readiness:
Barren County Board of Education Barren Co. Innovation Zone
Computer Science/STEM Initiative $3,900
Junior Achievement: Essential Skills = Workforce Ready: The
Expanded UW/JA Initiative $3,900
Income: $1,600
Workforce Development:
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Skills U GED Finish Line $1,600
Health: $12,000
Access to Affordable Health Care:
Kentucky Legal Aid Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman $3,050
Kentucky Legal Aid Benefits Counseling $2,000
Safe Home & Community:
Barren River Area Safe Space Branches of BRASS, Inc. $1,500
Barren River Area Safe Space Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to
Protect & Empower (ESCAPE) $1,000
CASA of South Central Kentucky Court Appointed Special Advocates $2,450
Hope Harbor Community Violence Education & Prevention $1,000
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $1000
Safety net: $5,900
Access to Basic Needs:
Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland BackPack Program $3,000
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Legal Assistance $2,900
In total, $1,036,831 will be invested across the 10 county BRADD region as part of the 2019/20 funding cycle to 58 total programs through 37 services providers.