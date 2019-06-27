United Way of Southern Kentucky announces large investment in Warren County programs

BOWLING GREEN (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky announced a large investment in Education, Health, and Safety Net programs and services on Wednesday for its July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 funding period in Warren County.
To receive the funding, programs had to align with the four areas deemed most important by the community, which were Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net.
29 local programs provided through 21 service providers will receive the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations.
From the release:
In WARREN COUNTY, $688,937 was allocated by volunteers led by Warren County Allocations Committee Chair Tad Pardue.
EDUCATION: $323,945
Kindergarten Readiness: Led by Committee Chairs Kenly Ames & Joe Tinius
Barren River District Health Department HANDS Program $9,600
Down Syndrome of Southcentral Kentucky I Can! Early Literacy and Kindergarten Readiness $20,745
Family Enrichment Center Parents as Teachers In-Home Parent Education $28,000
Family Enrichment Wee Care Child Care Center $60,000
The Foundry Christian Community Center Preschool Academy $60,000
WKU Research Foundation, The Hanen Program: More Than Words $17,000
Investments left to be made in Kindergarten Readiness $11,155
College/ Career Readiness: Led by Committee Chairs Dr. James McCaslin & Lee Alcott
Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green Great Futures Start Here Teen Initiative $40,000
Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky: From At-Risk to Empowered $16,600
Habilitation, Information, Vocation, and Education, Inc.: Education Program $5,000
Warren County Schools: College/Career Transition Readiness: Connect Students to Success $20,000
WROTE Foundation Bridging the Gap After-School/Summer Enrichment Program $47,000
INCOME: $25,700
Workforce Development: Led by Committee Chairs Scott Taylor & Jon Thomason
Bowling Green – Warren County Community Education Hand Up, Hand Back $19,600
SKYCTC Skills U GED Finish Line: $6,100
HEALTH: $177,058
Access to Affordable Health Care: Led by Committee Chairs Mike O’Kelly & Mark Langevin
BRASS Safety First $15,600
HOTEL INC. Street Medicine $21,200
Kentucky Legal Aid Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman $24,150
Kentucky Legal Aid Benefits Counseling $30,150
Safe Home & Community: Led by Committee Chairs Tom Flynn & Bill Waltrip
BRASS Emergency Shelter & Crisis to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE) $23,100
CASA of South Central Kentucky Court Appointed Special Advocates $15,500
Hope Harbor Community Violence Prevention & Education $ 25,000
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $20,000
SAFETY NET: $122,484
Access to Basic Needs: Led by Committee Chairs Karen Foley & Jan Peeler
Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland BackPack Program $7,500
Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Legal Assistance $27,500
HOTEL INC Affordable Housing Program $20,000
HOTEL INC Manna Mart Food Pantry/Food-for-All Community Garden $5,000
Habitat for Humanity Townhouses at Durbin Estates $20,000
St. Joseph Conference St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry $5,000
WROTE Foundation Mobile Grocery Store $13,000
Transportation: Led by Committee Chairs Scott Taylor & Jon Thomason
International Center of Kentucky Overcoming Barriers to Services through Transportation $15,000
BRASS Shelter Transportation Assistance Program $5,000
Investments left to be made in Transportation: $22,000