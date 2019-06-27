United Way of Southern Kentucky announces large investment in Warren County programs

United Way of Southern Kentucky announced a large investment in Education, Health, and Safety Net programs and services on Wednesday for its July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 funding period in Warren County.

To receive the funding, programs had to align with the four areas deemed most important by the community, which were Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net.

29 local programs provided through 21 service providers will receive the allocated campaign dollars and donor designations.

From the release:

In WARREN COUNTY, $688,937 was allocated by volunteers led by Warren County Allocations Committee Chair Tad Pardue.

EDUCATION: $323,945

Kindergarten Readiness: Led by Committee Chairs Kenly Ames & Joe Tinius

Barren River District Health Department HANDS Program $9,600

Down Syndrome of Southcentral Kentucky I Can! Early Literacy and Kindergarten Readiness $20,745

Family Enrichment Center Parents as Teachers In-Home Parent Education $28,000

Family Enrichment Wee Care Child Care Center $60,000

The Foundry Christian Community Center Preschool Academy $60,000

WKU Research Foundation, The Hanen Program: More Than Words $17,000

Investments left to be made in Kindergarten Readiness $11,155

College/ Career Readiness: Led by Committee Chairs Dr. James McCaslin & Lee Alcott

Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green Great Futures Start Here Teen Initiative $40,000

Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky: From At-Risk to Empowered $16,600

Habilitation, Information, Vocation, and Education, Inc.: Education Program $5,000

Warren County Schools: College/Career Transition Readiness: Connect Students to Success $20,000

WROTE Foundation Bridging the Gap After-School/Summer Enrichment Program $47,000

INCOME: $25,700

Workforce Development: Led by Committee Chairs Scott Taylor & Jon Thomason

Bowling Green – Warren County Community Education Hand Up, Hand Back $19,600

SKYCTC Skills U GED Finish Line: $6,100

HEALTH: $177,058

Access to Affordable Health Care: Led by Committee Chairs Mike O’Kelly & Mark Langevin

BRASS Safety First $15,600

HOTEL INC. Street Medicine $21,200

Kentucky Legal Aid Barren River Long Term Care Ombudsman $24,150

Kentucky Legal Aid Benefits Counseling $30,150

Safe Home & Community: Led by Committee Chairs Tom Flynn & Bill Waltrip

BRASS Emergency Shelter & Crisis to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE) $23,100

CASA of South Central Kentucky Court Appointed Special Advocates $15,500

Hope Harbor Community Violence Prevention & Education $ 25,000

Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Shelter & Crisis Aid to Protect & Empower (ESCAPE): $20,000

SAFETY NET: $122,484

Access to Basic Needs: Led by Committee Chairs Karen Foley & Jan Peeler

Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland BackPack Program $7,500

Kentucky Legal Aid Emergency Legal Assistance $27,500

HOTEL INC Affordable Housing Program $20,000

HOTEL INC Manna Mart Food Pantry/Food-for-All Community Garden $5,000

Habitat for Humanity Townhouses at Durbin Estates $20,000

St. Joseph Conference St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry $5,000

WROTE Foundation Mobile Grocery Store $13,000

Transportation: Led by Committee Chairs Scott Taylor & Jon Thomason

International Center of Kentucky Overcoming Barriers to Services through Transportation $15,000

BRASS Shelter Transportation Assistance Program $5,000

Investments left to be made in Transportation: $22,000

