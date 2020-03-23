United Way of Southern Kentucky launches COVID-19 Community Response and Crisis Recovery Fund

United Way of Southern Kentucky announced today that it has established a COVID-19 Community Response and Crisis Recovery Fund to support those affected by COVID-19 throughout the 10-county region. This fund will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this global crisis.

Through partnership with local nonprofits, the goal of this fund is to relieve hardship for vulnerable working families due to quarantine or disruption of income, to support the coordination of community health and human service relief efforts, and to ensure equity in the distribution of philanthropic resources across Southern Kentucky. While services to support will continue to evolve as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis increases, current critical need areas include:

· Support for food pantries and other vital food resources through providing financial resources to help prevent hunger and lack of nutrition resources

· Preventing the growth in homelessness due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 by aiding low-income individuals, displaced workers and families through emergency support for basic needs such as rent and utilities.

· Aiding education by providing technology support to low-income students who require assistance with technology and other means to stay connected to their academic instruction and learning.

· Encouraging Mental Health through supporting agencies that can counsel and guide individuals through this difficult crisis.

· Other urgent community needs that develop due to the COVID-19 crisis.

100% of proceeds from the fund will be allocated out to support critical need. United Way will administer the fund proceeds in our ten-county BRADD service area.

United Way also announced that the fund has been launched with a $13,000 contribution from Meijer, Inc. Additionally, BlueCotton Boutique has partnered with United Way to help generate funds from #TeamKentucky garments, which will also be donated to support the crisis fund.

“We are working to help those who face the burden of the financial disruption or loss of critical services during this global pandemic. Our communities are facing a crisis at an unprecedented level and unfortunately the impact will continue to grow over time. United Way is committed doing everything possible to generate and allocate resources to address the needs of those affected” said Debbie Hills, President and CEO, of United Way of Southern Kentucky.

Already, United Way of Southern Kentucky has taken significant steps to address community needs during this time by tracking and filling resource gaps and providing real-time guidance, information and data on COVID-19 through the 2-1-1 network. Those in need can contact 2-1-1 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. If you or someone you know is in need, call 211 or toll-free 844-966-0906 for information and referral services.

Donations to the COVID-19 Community Response and Crisis Recovery Fund can be made by visiting: uwsk.org/ or by mailing a check to the United Way office at P. O. Box 3330, Bowling Green, KY, 42102 or by calling the United Way office at 270-843-3205