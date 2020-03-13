United Way of Southern Kentucky providing resources amid COVID-19 pandemic

United Way is working to help those in need in our community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the school closures, many families will not be prepared for their children to be home for several weeks at once.

Parents will be looking for resources to help accommodate their needs during this time.

United Way's Dial 2-1-1 provides up-to-date information on local resources in our community from food, housing, paying bills and healthcare.

"Right now, our community, our state, our nation is facing this crisis with the coronavirus and we have resources with the 2-1-1 where we can keep up-to-date information to share what is available in our community," said United Way Vice President, Ellie Harbaugh.

Harbaugh says staff are focused on reaching our to resources and services within the community to verify if they are open, their funding, and the status of the food pantries.

"So, when someone calls 2-1-1 with a need, we are able to provide that up-to-date information for them," Harbaugh said. "Anytime a person calls, all they have to do is put their zip code in and we will get resources related to their community."

2-1-1 is available 24/7 and has already been in place for four years, but during a time such as this, the resources are critical.

"Being able to use it in this type of crisis will be a new way that 2-1-1 can help, so we really want folks to know that even when this crisis is over, 2-1-1 will still be here, but right now we are going to be providing as much information as possible to help those in need," Harbaugh said.

One call to 2-1-1 can provide you with information that may help you with employment, emergency shelter, child care, transportation and more.

Warren County, Bowling Green Independent, Barren County, Metcalfe County, Edmonson County have all closed their schools for weeks amid the spread of the virus. With that, many parents may not be prepared.

"We definitely expect the volume of our calls to increase over the next few weeks. Parents are looking for resources for their children, families maybe aren't having the same income as they had before because they are having to make some adjustments," Harbaugh said.

Every year, the United Way of Southern Kentucky hosts their "Feed the Need," a region wide food drive titled across Allen, Barren, Butler, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren counties. This year, United Way's Feed the Need will take place March 20-21.

Harbaugh says the need for food donations is need now more than ever.

"We know the schools are putting together resources for the children. A lot of our schools have kids that are getting free and reduced meals. Having the Feed the Need food drive will allow us to collect more food and get those to our pantries to help meet this need that's happening in our community."

In its first year of inception (2009), Feed the Need collected a little more than 43,000 items; since then over 675,00 items have been collected items as a result of “Feed the Need” efforts.

"Now is the time for us to come together as a community, there are going to be people who are needing help and we just need to figure out how to help in the safest way possible. Calling 2-1-1 is a simple, easy way to get help. I want us all to think about,' What if it was us and what can we do to help, but still do it in a safe manner."

If you wish to volunteer go to epride@uwsk.org.