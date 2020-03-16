United Way of Southern Kentucky to provide food pantry assistance amidst Feed the Need in-store drive postponement

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health and safety of volunteers in mind, United Way voted to postpone the 12th annual Feed the Need drive in stores. The food drive which was scheduled to occur at 25 stores across the region, on March 20th and 21st, will now be scheduled for a later date.

Although the in-store drives have been postponed, United Way will still be receiving dozens of deliveries from organizations across the region on Friday. The goods from those 50+ companies, throughout the BRADD region, will then be sorted and distributed to more than 15 local food banks, to supply much needed meals for individuals and families during this time. All donations benefit food banks in the county in which the donations were collected.

In addition to the supplies from company drives, United Way of Southern Kentucky has awarded $25,000.00 in grants to local food pantries and organizations that are providing food to those in need. The funding will aid organizations in dispensing much needed food in the coming weeks and months.

Debbie Hills, CEO of United Way stated, “While the decision to postpone Feed the Need was a difficult choice to make due to the dramatic increase in the need for food, we must care for our volunteers and the public. We hope these grants, in addition to the food collected through company drives, provide a meaningful influx of much needed food for people in need.”

For more information about United Way of Southern Kentucky, log on to the United Way of Southern Kentucky website at uwsk.org